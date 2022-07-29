Class schedule dates, times set at VWHS

2022-2023 class schedule pick up times for Van Wert High School students will be as follows:

Seniors: Tuesday, August 9, 8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Juniors: Wednesday, August 10, 8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Sophomores: Thursday, August 11, 8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Freshmen: Friday, August 12 – freshmen orientation and new student orientation will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Enter through main lobby (students only).

Anyone with questions should call the student services office at 419.238.2180.