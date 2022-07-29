Drugs, guns, cash seized in Delphos

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — An investigation into a series of thefts from parked cars in Delphos culminated in charges against four people on Friday.

Investigators seized drugs, guns and cash from a Delphos home. Photo submitted

Brock Parsons of W. Clime St. was arrested at home on a charge of having weapons under disability, a third degree felony. He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending an initial hearing in Van Wert Municipal Court on Monday. His case is expected to be heard by a grand jury at some point in August.

Two teenagers were detained at the scene and were later released to a parent. The Allen County Juvenile Prosecutor will consider felony charges against them and a third teen.

Parsons and two of the teens were taken into custody after Delphos detectives executed a search warrant at his home while investigating illegal transactions involving stolen credit cards. While in the home, investigators found a large quantity of marijuana and assorted drugs, marijuana cultivation equipment, stolen property, a large amount of cash and firearms.

The Delphos Police Department said the investigation continues and more arrests are imminent. No other information has been released, but investigators said they have video surveillance evidence that helped them identify all four suspects.