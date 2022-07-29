Full lineup planned for this year’s Van Wert County Fair

Livestock and non-livestock projects will be a big part of the 166th annual Van Wert County Fair, August 30 through Labor Day Monday, September 5 at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society, the managing organization of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, has announced the schedule of events for the 166th annual Van Wert County Fair, August 30-September 5.

Grandstand events will include harness racing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 30 and 1 p.m. Thursday, September 1; the annual cheerleading competition, Wednesday, August 31; Tug-A-Truck, September 1; OSTPA Tractor Pulls, Friday, September 2; Girl Named Tom, Saturday, September 3; motocross racing and the ABAR Rodeo, Sunday, September 4, and the traditional closer, the demolition derby Labor Day Monday, September 5. Grandstand tickets can be purchased online at vanwertcountyfair.com or at the fair office. Prices vary per event. Girl Named Tom tickets are available through Van Wert Live and can be purchased during box office hours or anytime online at www.vanwertlive.com.

Free entertainment acts will be offered throughout the week, including the Nelons, Masters Own, Trinity, The Booth Brothers, ACT 3 Band, Colt & Crew, Coby James, and Rhett Walker. There are many children’s entertainment acts such as Dr. Whiz Bang, Travis Mettler-Cracker Jack, Mark’s Ark Animal Show, Comedy Bob, the Jungle Island Petting Zoo, and the Circus Side Show.

Additional free entertainment acts will include Dueling Pianos, the WoodCarver, the Black Smith, the Monkey Grinder, David Anthony Magician/Hypnotist, and the BMX Stunt Show. All of the free events are made possible by generous donors and sponsors.

“The Van Wert County Fair Board works hard to put on a successful fair and that wouldn’t be possible without all of the great support from our sponsors and patrons,” Board President Kathy McCollow said.

Additional events will include a cornhole tournament, the OSU football bash, a Jeep rally, Old Geezerrr DJ & Karaoke, a car show, Children Serving Christ, St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Mass, the Forge Christian Ministry church service, Zion Church and more.

Fair goers can also expect various livestock and non-livestock projects, multiple food vendors, businesses and other vendors and carnival games.

Season passes are $22 each and membership passes are $30. Daily admission is $8 and all children ages 12 and under will be admitted free of charge. Admission tickets can be purchased online at www.vanwertcountyfair.com or at the fair office at 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert.

Jessop Amusement, the fair amusement ride partner, will have a wide variety of rides for all to enjoy. Ride passes may be purchased presale in the fair office. Presale four hour session ride passes are $15 each and Mega Ride passes are $80, which includes all ride sessions throughout fair week.

“Over the last few years, our fair board has worked hard to create an event-filled and positive fair experience for our patrons,” Fair Director Mike Poling said. “One thing we’ve improved this year is communicating events and activities on the grounds. Thanks to a grant by the Van Wert County Foundation, we were able to invest in a new website and enhance our social media presence as a platform to share all events on the grounds all year long.”

“On the website you can find fair specific information in addition to other events on the grounds and a calendar to stay informed,” Poling added. “Future plans include regular emails regarding events and updates.”

To learn how to become a vendor, food vendor or sponsor, contact the fairgrounds office at 419.238.9270. Stay up to date on fair scheduling and pertinent information by visiting www.vanwertcountyfair.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society is a nonprofit organization with a board of directors that help guide the organization. The mission of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society is to educate, enhance and preserve agricultural roots through the youth and the community. Additional information including bylaws and governing documents can be found at www.vanwertcountyfair.com.