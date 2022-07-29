Program with WWII vet to be rebroadcast

VW independent staff

Due to many inquiries, 99.7 FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will rebroadcast last Sunday’s Commissioners Corner program that featured local World War II veteran Orval Mullin.

Mullin, 100, was part of three European campaigns – Utah Beach, the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and numerous other medals.

The rebroadcast will begin at 8:20 a.m. Sunday.