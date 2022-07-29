VW selling season tickets, punch passes

VW independent sports

Van Wert High School Athletic Director Trent Temple has released season ticket information for the 2022 varsity Cougar football season.

Fans may purchase tickets online or in-person at the Van Wert High School Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, August 1-12. 2021 season ticket holders will receive the same seats. New season ticket holders will be able to choose their seats when they stop by the high school office to pick up their tickets. Please allow two business days from the time of purchase before picking up tickets. Anyone who purchases tickets online must stop into the high school office to pick up season tickets.

Individual game tickets

Presale and student tickets will no longer be available. All tickets for WBL contests must be purchased online, as no tickets will be sold at the gate except for Van Wert’s home contests. Boys varsity football tickets are $8. All other high school events are $7.

Van Wert Middle School home WBL contests will not offer online ticketing. Tickets may be purchased at the gate only. All tickets are $4.

Punch passes

Punch Passes are now available as an alternative to presale and student tickets. Punch passes are valid for high school or middle school home contests during the 2022-2023 school year, excluding any OHSAA tournament games.

Adult punch passes are not valid for varsity football or varsity boys basketball games. Student punch passes are valid for all home contests. Adult punch passes are available for 10 or 20 events, while student punch passes are available for 5, 10, or 20 events. Punch passes are not limited to the purchaser, they may be used for multiple people entering the same contest.

A digital punch pass may be purchased online. Fans who do not want a digital punch pass can purchase a punch pass card in the athletic department during regular school hours. All passes are non-refundable, and lost or stolen passes will not be replaced.

Football season tickets and digital punch passes can be purchased online at https://secure.payk12.com/school/Van-Wert-High-School/738, then click Passes & Season Tickets.