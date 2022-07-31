Brian W. Hitchcock

Brian W. Hitchcock, 45, of Van Wert died Saturday evening, July 30, 2022, at his residence near Van Wert.

He was born on April 2, 1977, in Van Wert to Stanley (Kathie) Hitchcock of Celina and Cheryl (Keysor) Gehres of Van Wert. He married the former Tamara (Malecki) September 19, 2015.

Brian Hitchcock

He is survived by his parents and wife; his children, Keaton Salyers and Hunter Hitchcock; a brother, Tom (Heather) Hitchcock of Celina; a nephew and niece, Cole Hitchcock and Ellie Hitchcock; father-in-law, Mike Malecki of Houston, Texas; his maternal grandmother, Arlene R. Keysor of Van Wert, and many other family members and friends.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Victor Ulysses Hitchcock, Roberta Jeanette (Bowersock) Hitchcock and Kenneth L. Keysor, and an uncle, Gary Keysor.

Brian was a 1995 graduate of Lincolnview High School and a graduate of Bluffton College. He worked in pharmaceutical sales at AbbVie, Inc. He loved spending time with his wife, children and family. Brian enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and he lived his life to the fullest.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Vince Barnhart officiating. Interment will follow at Ridge Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2-7 p.m., Thursday, August 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: educational fund for his children.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.