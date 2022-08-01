Concert band to take the stage in Celina

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Harley C. Jones Memorial Rotary Amphitheater in Celina will be the site of an August 6 performance by the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band.

Saturday’s concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature a variety of music to please all types of music lovers, including marches, OSU favorites, 60’s and 70’s pop charts and patriotic selections.

The trumpet trio of Nick Farlow, Jason Loser and Una VanWynsberghe will perform during Saturday night’s concert in Celina. Photo submitted

Recent Celina graduate Nick Farlow will be joined by Lincolnview graduate Una VanWynsberghe and Jason Loser will be the featured trumpet trio on Leroy Anderson’s “Buglers Holiday.” Band members are from Van Wert, Elgin, Delphos, Convoy, Chat, Middle Point, Coldwater, Defiance, Celina and Rockford. The director is retired Parkway band director Richard Sherrick.

Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. In the event of inclement weather the concert will be moved to the Celina Educational Complex Auditorium adjacent to the football field. Listen to WCSM radio or look on the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page.