JPHS hosting annual chicken barbeque

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — Tickets are still available for the annual chicken barbecue Saturday, August 6, at John Paulding Historical Society Museum, 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding.

Presale tickets can be purchased from any director, officer or at the museum 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. August 2. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door while supplies last.

Larry Reithman of Oakwood will be displaying some antique farm tractors and vintage pedal tractors. Guests also can view the family’s completely restored 1963 International pickup truck. In addition, the museum’s popular Paulding County Fair exhibit has been held over and will be open.

The Port-A-Pit chicken dinners will be served from 4-7 p.m. Select either a half-chicken or quarter-chicken. Meals also include baked beans, choice of cole slaw or fresh vegetables, applesauce and chips. Dinners will be available for carry-out, or to eat in the museum’s air conditioned dining room.

The museum will be open to the public on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Admission is free.

For more information, call Angie Pollock at 419.393.2876 or leave a message at 419.399.3667.