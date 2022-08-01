Rays of Hope camp…

CHP Home Care & Hospice recently held its Rays of Hope day camp for kids dealing with grief. The camp was held at YMCA Camp Clay and the theme was “Let’s taco ‘bout it.” It was meant to encourage participants ages 6-17 to find a trusted person they can talk with about their feelings. Campers participated in crafts, games, group sessions, team-building exercises, swimming, rock climbing, and zip-lining. Women on a Mission from Convoy United Methodist Church helped with lunch and bringing treats and Klosterman’s for donated pizza and Camp Clay staff supported the camp. Photo submitted