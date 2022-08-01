Tom Laudick

Tom Laudick, 71, of Upper Arlington, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, several months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

He was born December 5, 1950, in Van Wert to Robert and Rosella Laudick, who both preceded him in death. He graduated from Miami University of Ohio, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta. He was a hot air balloonist, sign carver, handyman, and Seiko watch salesman before co-founding Leo-Alfred Jewelers in 1983. Tom was the creative force behind the success of the business and was a master at designing fine jewelry.

Tom Laudick

He will be missed by his wife, Pat, his son Robert “Bink,” his daughters Zoe Juarez and Julie (John) Dougherty, his siblings, Larry (Penny), Karen (Jim), Dick (Susan) and Steve (Barb), along with many other family members, friends, neighbors, and his three Land Rover Defenders.

Always wandering, (usually) never lost, he took the back roads in his Land Rovers all over North America from Alaska to Baja, Labrador to Florida. When he wasn’t on a road trip, he was usually up in his workshop tinkering. He made beautiful rustic furniture and boxes out of scrap lumber, and had a reputation for figuring out how to fix just about anything with whatever he had on hand. Despite his independent nature, he was still a true people person. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was honest, humble, generous and always willing to give someone a hand. He was very loving and supportive of his family, encouraging them to think for themselves and pursue their passions in life.

He donated his body to The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Division of Anatomy Body Donation Program.

All are welcome to join for a celebration of life at the Amelita Mirolo Barn, 4395 Carriage Hill Lane, Upper Arlington, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 14. A tribute to Tom will be given at 12 p.m. and guests are welcome to stay until 2 p.m. to share stories and pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Precision Cancer Medicine at OSU (address donations to Nan Halley Steyn, The James Cancer Hospital, 14 E. 15th Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43201 Precision Cancer Medicine Fund No. 315680), or in honor of Tom, donate your time or resources to a local cause that matters to you.