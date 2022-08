World’s Longest Yard Sale this weekend

VW independent staff

The 35th annual 127 Yard Sale, billed as the World’s Longest Yard Sale, will take place August 4-7, and will run through U.S. 127 in Van Wert County.

The 127 Yard Sale spans six states and covers 690 miles from Addison, Michigan to Gadsden, Alabama, and features thousands of vendors.