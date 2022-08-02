4 people apply for vacant board seat

VW independent staff

Four people are seeking to fill a vacant seat on the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

Julie Burgena, Shad Foster, Eric Hurless and Mariea Moreland each submitted their respective applications before the July 29 deadline. The names were obtained via a public records request by the VW independent.

They’ll be interviewed by the board during a special meeting at 5 p.m. today in the SF Goedde Building conference room. The interviews will be conducted in executive session, and one of the four will be chosen and sworn in at the August 17 meeting. The newly appointed member will replace Dr. Rachel White, who resigned July 19 and will serve until December 31, 2023.