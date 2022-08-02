Bike winner…

Chris Kerivan of Toledo was the 36th winner of the annual bike drawing at Wetzelland. Kerivan won a 2022 FLS Softail Standard supplied by Ben Breece Harley Davidson of Ottawa. The drawing followed Saturday the night appearance of “Buck Cherry” who rocked the standing room-only crowd. It also wrapped up the final day of Wetzelland 2022, which saw three days of perfect weather, great foods from vendors and many new friendships and renewed old friendships taking place. Pictured from left to right: Jake Demoss, Tim Korte, Kevin Mendenhall M.C. and Kerivan. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent