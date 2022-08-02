Cast members sought for two act comedy

VW independent staff/submitted information

Off Stage Productions will be holding auditions for “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope & Jamie Wooten between 7-8 p.m. Monday, August 8, and Tuesday August 9, at Vantage Career Center.

Six women and three men will be cast for this two act comedy. No prior acting experience is required to try out. Performance dates will be October 21-23 and 28-30, also at Vantage Career Center.

In this rollicking, hilarious comedy, the Doublewide, Texas gang is back and life in their tiny town has gotten crazier than ever. Just when things are looking up – the population has grown to seventeen mobile homes and a weekend farmers’ market – the rug is pulled out from under the residents yet again. It seems their vacation rental trailer has drawn unwanted attention from a mega-corporation in Austin. Suddenly the corporation is interested in Doublewide – way too interested.

Mayor Joveeta Crumpler is the only one suspicious enough to sound the alarm, but no one is listening. Her mother, Caprice, is too self-involved with her “career” as a local celebrity to sense the growing threat, or to even realize that grumpy old Haywood Sloggett is increasingly drawn to her – and Sloggett is fighting those romantic feelings tooth and nail.

Caprice is also hell-bent on keeping her neighbor and rival, Big Ethel Satterwhite, from horning in on her domain – the Stagger Inn bar. Big Ethel has her hands full trying to teach the town’s good-ol’-boy police chief, Baby Crumpler, how to dirty-dance for a countywide competition. But Baby’s got as much chance of winning as Georgia Dean Rudd has of not jinxing her relationship with Nash Sloggett – she’s twisting herself into knots trying to dodge his constant marriage proposals.

As the danger to the town grows, Joveeta can’t even count on the usually reliable and sweet health fanatic Lark Barken – because she’s currently under the spell of a demon she’s only recently discovered: caffeine. But as the tentacles of the corporation envelope them all, can the citizens of this little Texas town put aside their problems and unite behind Joveeta to fight ‘the big guys’ and turn the tide in Doublewide?

Scripts are available to check out prior to auditions. Call or text 419.605.2634 if interested or for additional information, or send a message us on Off Stage Production’s Facebook page.