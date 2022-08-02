Crestview MS/HS schedule pickup is set

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview students in grades 7-12 may pick up schedules for the 2022-2023 school year from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. August 10-12 in the student services office. In addition, an evening schedule and laptop pickup for students in grades 7-12 is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 11.

During this time, middle school students may pay student fees and pick up their laptops ($25 insurance fee). High school students may also pay and pick up their laptops ($25) during scheduled pick-up times. Students enrolled in driver’s education must pay for the course by Monday, August 15. All other high school student fees will be accessed after the last day for possible high school schedule changes, August 24.

For fee payment, parents who utilize the EZPay credit card/online payment program will incur a four percent convenience fee accessed by EZPay.

Registration for students new to Crestview Middle School and/or Crestview High School will begin on August 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please contact the student services department to set up an appointment by calling 419.749.9100 ext. 6000.

The Final Forms platform is also open to complete beginning of the year forms. Access to our platform, Final Forms can be found at www.crestviewknights.com >Final Forms>Parent Login

For incoming sixth grade middle school students, orientation will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. Laptops can be paid for and picked up at that time for sixth graders. Parents will be mailed and emailed with further information this week.

The first day of school for students will be on Thursday, August 18, starting at 8 a.m.