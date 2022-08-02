Klopfenstein wins Ohio House primary

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Republican Paulding County Commissioner Paul Klopfenstein easily won the nomination for the District 82 Ohio House seat, which is comprised of Van Wert, Paulding and Putnam counties, and the majority of Defiance County.

Roy Klopfenstein

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s special primary election show Klopfenstein defeated Defiance-area accountant and attorney Ted Penner 4,723-1,959, a margin of 70.68-29.32 percent.

He won three of the four counties in the district, including a 1,213-450 margin among Republican voters in Van Wert County. In Paulding County, Klopfenstein enjoyed a 1,073-209 victory over Penner, while 1,842 GOP voters in Putnam County voted for Klopfenstein, compared to 498 for Penner. Penner won Defiance County 802-595.

“I am thankful and humbled by the trust and confidence Republican voters have placed in me by supporting my candidacy for the Ohio House of Representatives,” Klopfenstein said in a prepared statement. “As we move forward to the November general election, I will continue to work hard to show the people of the 82nd District my commitment to serving them all, to preserve and protect our shared values of faith, family and freedom. My sincere appreciation to all those who have worked to make this a successful primary campaign.”

Klopfenstein will face Magdalene Markward of Van Wert in the November 8 general election. Markward ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot and received 1,144 courtesy votes in the four county district.

The winner will replace current Representative Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) in the newly drawn 82nd District.

The only other races on Tuesday’s ballot were for State Central Committee in Senate District 1. On the Democratic ballot, Charles VanHorn defeated Charles A. Bakle 1,859-1,579, while Tony J. Schroeder won a three-way race on the Republican ticket. Schroeder collected 5,980 votes, compared to 3,782 for Robert E. Campbell and 1,661 for James Horton.

Due in part to a very light ballot with partisan only races, Tuesday’s voter turnout in Van Wert County was just 9.49 percent.