Lincolnview shares back to school info

VW independent staff/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools will host its annual open house from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, August 15. K-12 students and their parents will be able to visit classrooms, meet teachers and bring their supplies to the school.

Pick up for class schedules for 7th-12th graders will available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. through Friday, August 12, in the Jr. High/High School office. Students may also pick up their schedules during the August 15 open house.

The first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, August 17th and any new student to the Lincolnview school district that has not yet scheduled classes for the upcoming school year should come to the district office located at 15945 Middle Point Road, Van Wert, or call 419.968.2226 for more information and to register.

The Lincolnview K-6th Elementary school supply & Jr. High school supply lists are posted on the schools website: www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us.

Some other information of note: