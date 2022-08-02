Local Ohio House race on today’s special primary ballot

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Today is special primary election day throughout Ohio, with nominating races for the Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Senate and Republican and Democratic State Central Committee on the ballot.

The polls will be open locally and statewide between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Ohio House and Senate primary races normally take place in May, but were pushed back this year as a result of the state’s long fight over the redistricting process.

Locally, Republican voters must choose between Ted Penner and Roy Klopfenstein. The two are seeking the nomination for the 82nd District House seat currently held by Craig Riedel (R-Defiance), who ran in the May primary for the 9th Congressional District seat but lost a four-way race to J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton.

Penner resides outside of Defiance and is an accountant and attorney. He has served as a township trustee for 14 years and a fiscal officer for six years. He’s also served as a trustee for the Defiance County Improvement Corporation for over 10 years.

Klopfenstein is serving his third term as a Paulding County Commissioner. He resides outside of Haviland and is involved in his family’s farming operation. He’s served on numerous boards and committees during his time as a county commissioner.

The winner will face Democrat Madgalene Markward of Van Wert in November. Markward is running unopposed in today’s special primary.

The redrawn 82nd district is comprised of all of Van Wert, Paulding and Putnam counties, along with the majority of Defiance County.

State Central Committee races are also on the ballot. Voters in each senatorial district must select two members – a man and a woman. In the 1st Senate District, Democrats Charles A. Bakle and Andrew VanHorn are on the ballot, while Republicans must decide a pair of three way races: Robert E. Campbell, James Horton and Tony J. Schroeder, and Gina R. Campbell, LuAnne Cooke and Haydee Sadler.

Incumbent 1st District State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) is running unopposed in today’s primary and will have no Democratic challenger in November. The 1st district is made up of all of Van Wert, Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Henry, Williams, Fulton, Hancock and Hardin counties, along with part of Logan County.

The VW independent will post election results once they become available.