OSHP issues reminder about school buses

VW independent staff/submitted information

FINDLAY — This month, thousands of Ohio school children will be heading back to school. for many of these students their day starts and ends by riding a school bus. The safety of the students riding to and from school, as well as to school-sanctioned events, is a top priority.

Since 2017, there have been 6,200 traffic crashes involving school buses in Ohio. During this time, 1,943 were injured and six were killed. None of those killed were on a school bus.

As the buses return to the roadways, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists they must required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed. Motorists cannot resume driving until the school bus begins moving. The Patrol also reminds motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for delays caused by school bus stops.

School buses are also required to be inspected twice a year to ensure the bus is operating properly. Every bus used to transport students is inspected before the beginning of the school year and once randomly during the year. Since 2017, the Patrol has performed more than 185,000 inspections.

For a complete statistical breakdown of school bus inspections, crashes and passing stopped school bus violations, visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/School_Bus_Bulletin_2022.pdf.