Class of ’63 meets…

The Van Wert High School Class of 1963 and guests gathered at Mi Ranchito Restaurant for supper on July 26 with 15 members and guests attending. Sharing great food and fellowship together, it was a very enjoyable time together. Those attending were (front row, left to right): Tim Hoghe, Colleen Hoghe, Dave Watkins, Gary Mohr, Carol (Spry) Mohr, Karen (Linser) Gilland, and Donna (Gribler) Fulcomer. Second row: Beverlee (Fell) Profit, Marcia (Droll) Smith, Lois Harrow, Judy Kyle, Karen (Stittsworth) Madison, and Denny Wilhelm. The next supper is planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, at Grand Lake, St. Marys. Those class members planning to attend should notify Bev Profit at bev.garyprofit@gmail.com no later than Thursday, August 18, for further details. Photo submitted