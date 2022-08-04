Joy N. Kraner

Joy N. Kraner, 80, of Rockford, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 20, 1941, in Van Wert to Robert Sink and Nadine (Fox) Sink, who both preceded her in death. She married her sweetheart, Homer Kraner, March 5, 1960, and he passed away December 10, 2020.

Joy Kraner

Joy was a farmer’s wife, whose main concentration was her family. She loved to cook and loved to garden. Joy was also an avid reader. But what Joy loved most were her grandchildren.

Survivors include six children, Mitchel (Robin) Kraner of Ohio City, Greg Kraner, Melody (Scott) Hileman of Van Wert, Robert (Stacie) Kraner of Rockford, Megan Kraner of Van Wert, and Andrew (Kathryn) Kraner of Celina; one brother, Tom (Nancy) Sink of Van Wert; 26 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Joy was preceded in death by a grandson, Cyrus.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford, with Stuart Wyatt officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford. Family and friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 5, and one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals, Celina.

To share in Joy‘s online memorial, visit www.ketchamripley.com.