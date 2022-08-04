Terry Lee Schaffner

Terry Lee Schaffner, 80, of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence.

Terry Lee Schaffner

He was born November 20, 1941, in Decatur, Indiana to Glenda (Rauch) Schaffner and John Schaffner, who both preceded him in death. He married Karen (Stenger) Schaffner on November 17, 1973, and she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Erin Schaffner of Dunwoody, Georgia; a son, Matthew “Dusty” (Angela) Schaffner of Decatur, Georgia; three grandsons, Carlson, Caleb, and Zachary Schaffner of Decatur, Georgia; a sister, Carolyn (Bob) Todd of Punta Gorda, Florida, and a brother, Tom (Deb) Schaffner of Van Wert. Also surviving are Terry’s nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Marilyn Schaffner and Jo Ellen (Jeff) Gold.

Terry graduated from Convoy Union High School in 1959 and attended International Business College. He had retired from Aeroquip (Eaton) in Van Wert and was currently employed at Olympic Pool Plastering in Norcross, Georgia as an accountant. He was a founding member of Calvary Evangelical Church of Van Wert and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Terry was known for his humor and never met a stranger. He enjoyed traveling, sports, games, and time with friends and family whether close or far away. He will be deeply missed.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Calvary Evangelical Church, 10686 Van Wert-Decatur Road, Van Wert, Ohio 45891