127 Yard Sale…

The World’s Longest Yard Sale, the 127 Sale is in its third and final day today. A lot of bargain hunters made their way to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to check out what sellers were offering and perhaps to negotiate a deal or two. It’s not the end of bargains thought – the Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Sale will be held next Thursday-Saturday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent