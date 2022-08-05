Local club auctioning off OSU/ND tickets

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio State Alumni Club Of Van Wert & Paulding Counties will hold a siplent auction for two premium tickets for the September 3 Ohio State vs. Notre Dame tootball game. The season-opening game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The silent auction will be held from August 8-13 at Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service Dealership in Van Wert. The seats are located in Section 26 AA, Row 10.

The silent auction will work like this: bidders will place a bid for the right to purchase the tickets, which have a face value of $406 total. A person will bid an amount that they are willing to pay in addition to the $406 ticket price. The highest bidder will be announced at the end of business hours on August 15 and will be able to purchase the two tickets for $406 and pay the amount of their bid.

The Lee Kinstle dealership will provide a car with a full tank of gas to the highest bidder to drive on game day to the football game in Columbus.

All proceeds from the Silent Auction will benefit The Ohio State Alumni Club Of Van Wert & Paulding Counties Scholarship Fund for students from Van Wert and Paulding counties.