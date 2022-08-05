Habitat For Humanity offering workshop
VW independent staff
Habitat For Humanity of Van Wert County is hosting a financial education workshop at 7 p.m. Monday, August 15, at Grace Bible Church, 603 Airport Avenue, Van Wert.
Banking and real estate professionals will be on hand to explain the steps to buying a home. Topics will include budgeting and saving for a down payment, how a realtor can help, the mortgage process and what to expect at closing.
The workshop is free.
