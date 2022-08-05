Jones named new OSHP superintendent

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Charles A. Jones as the new superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He’ll be promoted to the rank of colonel effective Friday, August 12, and will replace outgoing superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro, who will retire after nearly 32 years of distinguished service.

Charles Jones

“The appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Jones to superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will further enhance the agency’s exemplary public safety services for the citizens of Ohio,” DeWine said. “I am confident he has the experience and vision to ensure that Ohio’s roads and communities remain safe for all Ohio families.”

Jones began his Patrol career in February, 1994 as a member of the 126th Academy Class. He earned his commission in July of that year and was assigned to the Marion Post, where he earned the state proficiency award in auto larceny enforcement in 1998.

In 1999, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and assigned to the Delaware Post to serve as an assistant post commander. As a sergeant, he also served at the Patrol’s Training Academy. He was promoted in 2004 to the rank of lieutenant and remained at the Patrol’s Training Academy. As a lieutenant, he also served in the Office of Personnel, Columbus District Criminal Patrol Unit, and the Marion Post. In 2013, he was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant and remained at the Patrol’s Training Academy. He also served at the Bucyrus District Headquarters. In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of captain and transferred back to the Patrol’s Training Academy. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of major and served as commander in the Office of Training, Recruitment and Diversity. In 2021, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Jones completed training at the FBI National Academy in 2005. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 2021.

Jones announced that he has selected Major Joshua M. Swindell to serve as a new assistant superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Joshua Swindell

Major Swindell will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel and will fill the assistant superintendent position vacated by Jones and will serve alongside current assistant superintendent Lieutenant Colonel Marla Gaskill.

Swindell began his Patrol career in August, 1993 as a cadet dispatcher assigned to the Dayton Post. He began his training as a member of the 127th Academy Class in May 1995. He earned his commission in November of that year and was assigned to the Sandusky Post, where he was selected as Post Trooper of the Year in 1998.

In 2000, he was selected as Post, District, and State Trooper of the Year. He also earned the Criminal Patrol and the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. In 2001, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Marion Post to serve as an assistant post commander. In 2003, he transferred to the Bowling Green Post. In 2006, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transferred to the Medina Post to serve as post commander. In 2011, he was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant and transferred to the Office of Field Operations to serve as an inspecting officer. In 2013, he transferred to Bucyrus District Headquarters to serve as an assistant district commander. In July 2015, he was promoted to the rank of captain and transferred to Warren District Headquarters. In 2017, he was promoted to the rank of Major, serving as commander in the Office of Field Operations.

Swindell completed training at the FBI National Academy in 2010.