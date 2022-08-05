Lincolnview falls in girls’ golf opener

VW independent sports

MINSTER — Zoey Tracey shot a 48 but Lincolnview opened the 2022 girls’ golf season with a loss at Arrowhead Golf Club, 170-245 to Minster on Monday.

Liz Phillips shot a 65 for the Lady Lancers, followed by Paige Dunn (65) and Morgan Anspach (71).

Minster’s Katie Heitkamp carded a score of 45 and was the match medalist.

Lincolnview will host the Lancer Invitational at Willow Bend on Monday.