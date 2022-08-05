Sales tax holiday runs through Sunday
COLUMBUS — Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday is underway.
State lawmakers approved it as a way to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season. Through 11:59 p.m. Sunday the following items will be exempt from sales tax:
- Any clothing item priced at $75 or less
- Any school supplies priced at $20 or less
- Any school instructional materials priced at $20 or less
There is no limit on the number of eligible items purchased, and the sales tax exemption is good for online purchases as well.
