Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

Sales tax holiday runs through Sunday

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday is underway.

State lawmakers approved it as a way to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season. Through 11:59 p.m. Sunday the following items will be exempt from sales tax:

  • Any clothing item priced at $75 or less
  • Any school supplies priced at $20 or less
  • Any school instructional materials priced at $20 or less

There is no limit on the number of eligible items purchased, and the sales tax exemption is good for online purchases as well.

