Several area schools receive safety grants from the state

Lincolnview Elementary is one of several area schools awarded grant money from the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program. The money will toward security upgrades. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Lincolnview and Van Wert, along with several other area schools are among nearly 1,200 Ohio schools set to receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that will enhance the safety of students and staff.

Lincolnview Elementary is getting a grant of $30.512.85 from the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program and Van Wert Middle School has been awarded a grant of $32,626. Funds may be used to cover expenses associated with physical security enhancements such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting.

“With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, we want students, staff, and parents to know that we care about school safety, and we’re working every day to make sure that rural, urban, and suburban schools alike have the safety and security resources they need,” DeWine said. “Helping schools pay for important security improvements is just one component of our comprehensive school safety approach that also supports the mental well being of our kids and the work of local law enforcement to prevent crime.”

In addition, Parkway High School has been awarded a $50,000 grant, while Wayne Trace High School and Payne Elementary, along with Spencerville Elementary, Middle School and High School will each receive a like amount. Franklin Elementary in Delphos and Delphos Jefferson High School were each awarded $50,000, while Jefferson Middle School is getting a $30,000 grant.

The 1,183 schools selected to receive funding each applied for but did not receive funds as part of the initial $5 million in grant awards.

The Ohio School Safety Center (OSSC), in partnership with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, will begin accepting applications in the coming weeks for the $53 million in funds remaining in the K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Schools that have not yet applied for funding or whose applications were ineligible in previous rounds will be given first priority.

The K-12 School Safety Grant Program was launched in 2021 with an appropriation of $5 million in Senate Bill 310, with the money going to 98 schools in 27 counties. This year, the grant program was increased by an additional $100 million with support from the American Rescue Plan Act.