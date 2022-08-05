Vantage board adds new member, hears various reports

Rebecca Suever of Delphos takes the oath of office during Thursday night’s meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education. She then participated in the remainder of hte meeting. Scott Truxell/VW independent

The newest member of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education was sworn in during Thursday night’s monthly meeting.

Rebecca Suever took the oath of office to fill the remainder of a three-year term, which ends in August of 2023. She’s replacing Tony Wiechert, who joined the board in Sepember of 2020, but resigned for personal reasons. Wiechert’s resignation, which was backdated to May 27, was accepted Thursday night.

In personnel moves, the board approved the employment of several adult education instructors, including Ronald Schumm, FBPA Coordinator/instructor; Bruce Showalter, Chad Cupples and Matthew McDougall, police academy instructors; Kristie Jones, PNP and LPN-RN instructor; Austin Miller, firefighting instructor; Zachary Mansfield, EMT instructor, and Madeline Schroeder, LPN-RN instructor. The board also approved Richard McKanna, part-time custodian; Debbie Watson, part-time cook, and Kristy Ross and Christine Wisher, cooks.

Two resignations were accepted – Lisa Enyart, cook, and Daniel Garza, CDL instructor.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner said the annual administrative retreat will be held next Tuesday and he said interior renovations are progressing ahead of the new school year. He added there is interest in micro-credential programs.

High School Director Ben Winans said enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year is 547 and he said new student orientation sessions will be held August 15 and 16. The first day of classes for new students is August 22, and returning students will begin the following day. He also said he hopes to offer drone instruction classes next summer.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy noted multiple CDL classes are running and she said 22 EMT students will graduate this month. Nine people are currently enrolled in the police academy for the fall term.

Treasurer Laura Peters presented the board with various graphs that outlined fiscal year 2022. They showed the bulk of revenues came from property taxes and the majority of expenditures (74.2 percent) went toward salaries. She also noted the cost of copy paper has nearly doubled.

In other matters, the board approved:

the purchase of two new Combi ovens for the cafeteria for $35,978

the Adult Education LPN-RN transition program student handbook

The Western Buckeye ESC substitute list

The list of bus and van drivers for the upcoming school year

Bids from Nickles Bakeries for bread and Schenkels for milk

School lunch prices for the 2022-2023 school year

The board also agreed to pick up the total amount of STRS (State Teachers Retirement System) contribution for Turner, and Lonnie Nedderman was appointed as the board’s delegate to this year’s Ohio School Boards Association’s Capital Conference. Dr. Debbie Compton will serve as the alternate.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 1, in the district conference room.