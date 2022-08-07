Memorial service for Robert Sealscott

There will be a celebration of the life of Robert K.Sealscott from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at the Elks Lodge, 1196 Elks Drive, Van Wert. Please plan to share your stories of Bob and wear Bob’s favorite island attire.

On Monday August 22, 2022 at 2:00 His interment service with the Military Honor Guard will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetary, 20963 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, Illinois. Refreshments will follow at Stone City VFW, 124 Stone City Dr. Joliet, Illinois.

Sealscott, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away February 10.