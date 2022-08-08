The Van Wert County Courthouse was the backdrop for Main St. Van Wert’s Farm to Table event. The Saturday night meal on Main St. featured food from various different local sources, including a hog roast from Owens Family Farm, turkey from Cooper Farms, corn on the cob by Something from the Garden, salad and appetizers by The Edition, and dessert by Truly D’Vine. Garlic potatoes, carrots, mangos, chicken and flank steaks rounded out the menu. The food was prepared by Willow Bend and sponsored by Avangrid Renewables, and music was provided by Own the Night Enertainment. Main St. Van Wert photo