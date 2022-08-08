City streets to be impacted by road work

VW independent staff

Phase II widening work is set to begin today on Grill Road/Kear Road/Bonnewitz Avenue between John Brown and Washington Street in Van Wert.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there will be traffic impacts through October for the project, which includes sanitary line replacement, resurfacing, and shoulder widening.

In addition, John Brown Road, Woodland Avenue, and Lesson Avenue in Van Wert may have traffic impacts for the construction of a bike path through Rotary Soccer Park and Smiley Park.