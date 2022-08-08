Cougars open new golf, tennis seasons

Golf

Cougars compete at Celina Invitational

CELINA — The Van Wert Cougars opened their season with an eighth place finish at the 18-team Celina Invitational on Friday.

The Cougars finished 8th with a score of 350. Keaton Foster placed fifth overall by carding a 73. Sam Houg came in with an 89, followed by AJ Proffitt (93), and Blake Bohyer (95).

Delphos St Johns won the tournament with a 316.

The Cougars will return to action today as they travel to Eagle Rock for the Defiance Invite

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Archbold 0

Van Wert opened the 2022 girls’ tennis season in fine fashion by recording a 5-0 win over Archbold on Saturday.

Grace Lott posted a 6-0, 6-0 win over Meghan Taylor at first singles, while Mandy Burenga won by an identical score over Mackenzie Brennan at second singles. At third singles, Livy Quillen earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over Katie Stoner.

The first doubles team of Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman defeated Archbold’s Gracie Wolf and Aurbri Delaney 6-2, 7-6 (7-1), while the second doubles team of Piper Pierce and Sophie Gearhart topped Tayanna Borgewaski and Karis Wyse 6-0, 6-1.

The Cougars (1-0) are slated to return to action Monday, August 15 vs. Bath.