Cougars open new golf, tennis seasons
VW independent sports
Golf
Cougars compete at Celina Invitational
CELINA — The Van Wert Cougars opened their season with an eighth place finish at the 18-team Celina Invitational on Friday.
The Cougars finished 8th with a score of 350. Keaton Foster placed fifth overall by carding a 73. Sam Houg came in with an 89, followed by AJ Proffitt (93), and Blake Bohyer (95).
Delphos St Johns won the tournament with a 316.
The Cougars will return to action today as they travel to Eagle Rock for the Defiance Invite
Tennis
Van Wert 5 Archbold 0
Van Wert opened the 2022 girls’ tennis season in fine fashion by recording a 5-0 win over Archbold on Saturday.
Grace Lott posted a 6-0, 6-0 win over Meghan Taylor at first singles, while Mandy Burenga won by an identical score over Mackenzie Brennan at second singles. At third singles, Livy Quillen earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over Katie Stoner.
The first doubles team of Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman defeated Archbold’s Gracie Wolf and Aurbri Delaney 6-2, 7-6 (7-1), while the second doubles team of Piper Pierce and Sophie Gearhart topped Tayanna Borgewaski and Karis Wyse 6-0, 6-1.
The Cougars (1-0) are slated to return to action Monday, August 15 vs. Bath.
