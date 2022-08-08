Darlene June Sutton

Darlene June Sutton, 92, of Van Wert passed away Sunday morning, August 7, 2022, at Homestead at Towne Center.

Darlene Sutton

She was born on June 16, 1930, in Van Wert the daughter of Frederick Nicholas and Viola Norma (Hunter) Eibling, who both preceded her in death. She married Donald Clifford Sutton December 11, 1948, and he passed away March 15, 2015. She then married Bob J. Galloway on August 29, 2015, and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2021.

Family survivors include her two sons, Gary L. (Debbie) Sutton of Bradenton, Florida and Rick L. (Kathy) Sutton of Ohio City; a sister, Lola Whitaker of Van Wert; a son-in-law, Joe L. Hoffman; two step sons, Kenneth (Shirley) Galloway and Larry (Sandy) Galloway; five grandchildren, and ten- great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Lynn “Sheri” Hoffman and a sister, Eloise Greulach.

Darlene was a 1948 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. She was a member of the Ohio City United Methodist Church where she served in many positions including church choir, teaching Sunday school and Bible school and serving on many committees. Darlene was a partner alongside of her husband in the farming operation. Their hobby was traveling and they also wintered for many years in Florida. She served on the State Farm Bureau Camping Committee for 20 years and was County Farm Bureau Women’s Chairperson. She was a member of Farm Bureau Council 3-OC.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday August 9, 2022, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Gary Genter officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.