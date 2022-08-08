Don Knerr

Don Knerr, 99, formerly of Payne, passed away at 4:56 a.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Don Knerr

He was born on September 2, 1922, in Union Township, the son of Otto Wilhelm and Clara Augusta (White) Knerr, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Joan Dull March 17, 1946, and she survives after 76 years of marriage.

Other family members include his four children Ronald (Gail) Knerr of Pueblo, Colorado, Deborah (Ronald) Roe of Trinidad, Colorado, Dr. Joel (Michelle) Knerr of Convoy, and Mary Ann (Robert) Phelps of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; eleven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Knerr and four brothers, Dean, Paul, Glenn and Mark Knerr.

Don was a 1940 graduate of Union High School and attended Bowling Green College. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Convoy. He was supervisor of industrial engineering at International Harvester in Ft. Wayne until his retirement in 1982, after 35 years of service. Don enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting mushrooms.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, August 11.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert Salvation Army or the USO.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.