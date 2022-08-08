Humane Society to showcase new facility

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society has officially opened its new shelter and adoption center and is inviting the public to celebrate.

The Humane Society will be hosting a public open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 13, at their new location 550 Fox Road in Van Wert. Public parking will be available at Gate 5 of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Small refreshments will be provided and Deaf Dog + Co. coffee truck will be on the premise and available for purchase.