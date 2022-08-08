Knights to host Cougars this Friday

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview varsity football team will be hosting the Van Wert Cougars in a jamboree game at 7 p.m. Friday at the Crestview Athletic Complex at 7:00 p.m. The jamboree is approved by the OHSAA as a pre-season contest between schools.

Gate admission is $4 for adults and $3 for students. Any form of passes will not honored for this event. The game does not count as a regular season contest for either school.

The two teams will open their respective regular seasons at home the following Friday, August 19. Van Wert will host Bryan in the opener while Crestview will entertain Parkway.