Marilyn R. Jones

Marilyn R. Jones, 82, of Ottoville, passed away at 8:16 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Lima Memorial.

She was born on March 2, 1940, in Van Wert, the daughter of the late George “Harold” and Dorothy (Pangle) Gamble. She married D. Morgan Jones August 7, 1966, and he preceded her in death in 2007. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Marilyn Jones

Marilyn was a 1958 graduate of York High School. She retired from Wells Fargo Bank, formerly Peoples Bank, in Van Wert after 41 years of service.

Marilyn was a past President of the Van Wert Jaycee Mates and Ohio JCI Senate. She was also involved with Ohio Jaycee Women. Marilyn served as the longtime treasurer for the Van Wert County 4-H Council. Most importantly, Marilyn loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her granddaughter, Leanna.

Surviving are her daughter, Melissa (Denny) Schnipke of Ottoville; her granddaughter, Leanna Schnipke; her sister, Janet (Doug) Miller of Van Wert, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul and Wayne Gamble, and a sister, Mildred Heath.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 12, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, August 11, and one hour prior to services Friday, both at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Ohio JCI Senate Charitable and Education Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.