Mary Beard Cowgill, 99, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on April 5, 1923, the daughter of Perry and Maude Springer, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Joe Cowgill who also preceded her in death in 1971. Mary was also preceded in death by two daughters, Janet Crowe and Sue Raney.

Family survivors include her three sons, Jerry (Shirley) Beard, James “Jim” (Teresa) Beard, and Rick (Debbie) Beard all of Van Wert; a daughter, Evelyn (Gerald) Breece of Van Wert; 17 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Mary was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church, Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman officiating. Interment will follow at Ridge Cemetery. Calling hours will held from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday.

Preferred memorials: donor’s choice.

