Family fun on a budget

Van Wert Live is focused on programming that has broad appeal from the ages of three to 93 and beyond. We are intentional about delivering entertainment for everyone that reflects current culture and is affordable. This includes featuring family programming at a value price so that a family of four can attend a show for under $100. When MasterChef Junior Live announced its 2022 Tour, we knew that a weekday show could provide the perfect opportunity for affordable family fun.

The MasterChef Tour is coming to The Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 27. Serving up a perfectly balanced good time, MasterChef Junior Live! Tour is traveling through 25+ cities including Van Wert. Featuring Season Eight winner, finalist, and fan favorites, family-friendly tickets begin at just $19.

The 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! Tour promises to have all the ingredients for family fun. Featuring more mouth-watering cooking demonstrations and challenges to tickle your taste buds and funny bone. Whether you’re a foodie or just a fan, the 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! Tour is fun for all ages.

MasterChef Junior Live! is coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center September 27. Photos submitted

MasterChef Junior Live!, based on the hit Fox television show MasterChef featuring Gordon Ramsay, blends exciting moments and inspirational stories with talented young contestants. Young home cooks face fun and technical challenges proving that when it comes to cooking, age doesn’t matter. It’s a recipe for a guaranteed good time! Bring the whole family to see MasterChef Junior Live!

Did you know that family memberships can be purchased for as low as $100 and provide 365 days of perks and a 10 percent discount on all show purchases? VWLive Family Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the Box Office Mon-Fri from 10-3, 419.238.6722.

This fall is filled with entertainment in Van Wert. Be watching your mailbox for a catalog featuring a star-studded roster and big ways to save. If waiting on the mail feels like watching a snail, visit vanwertlive.com and get a jump on the fun. The best us yet to come! New shows, new savings, and new adventures are in store. We hope you are ready for more!