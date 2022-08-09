Around the links: local HS golf results

VW independent sports

Lincolnview girls finish third

Wayne Trace won a tiebreaker against Celina and captured the team title at the six team Lancer Invitational at Willow Bend on Monday.

The Raiders and Bulldogs each tallied 416 team points, but Wayne Trace’s Reagan McGarvey’s score of 118 gave Wayne Trace the victory.

Riley Daeger shot a 96 for Wayne Trace, while Celina’s Maddie Fleck was the match medalist with a 78.

Lincolnview finished with a team score of 465 and the Lancers were led by Zoey Tracy’s 95, followed by Paige Dunn (120), Liz Phillips (123) and Sydney King (127).

Antwerp, Defiance and Fairview also participated in the invite.

Lancers finish second at Wauseon Invite

WAUSEON — Lincolnview was the runner-up by one stroke at Monday’s eight team Wauseon Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.

Dane Ebel carded an 83 to finish fifth overall, while Evan Miller shot an 85 to finish ninth. Grant Glossett and Luke Bollenbacher each fired an 87.

The Lancers finished with a team score of 342, one stroke behind Montpelier (341).

Cougars place sixth at Defiance Invitational

DEFIANCE — At Eagle Rock Golf Club, Van Wert finished sixth out of 17 teams on Monday.

The Cougars finished with a team score of 340, 10 strokes better than Friday’s season opener. Keaton Foster led Van Wert with a 79, followed by Sam Houg (83), AJ Proffitt (88), TJ Stoller (90) and Blake Bohyer (94).

Napoleon won the team title with a 318, while Archbold was the runner up with a 321.