Glen D. Dunlap, 85, of Van Wert, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday evening, August 9, 2022, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

Glen Dunlap

He was born on June 2, 1937, in Van Wert County the son of Berl Austin and Mary Esther (Caris) Dunlap, who both preceded her in death. He married the former Bonnie Lou Parks August 31, 1958, and she passed away December 6, 2021.

Family members include his four children, Dennis A. (Lisa) Dunlap of Defiance and their children, Austin (Jessica) Dunlap, Aaron (Ashlyn) Dunlap, Kara (Blake) Cooper and Daniel (Dimare) Dunlap; Jeffrey D. (MaryAnn) Dunlap of Van Wert and their children, Kylie (Jake) Schroeder, Britni (Josh) Dempsey, Whitni Paige Dunlap (Andrew), and Laine Dunlap; Jill L. (Michael) Fast of Van Wert and their children, Zane and Jace Fast, and Jennifer R. (Jeremy) Best of Convoy and their children, Ethan and Lillie Best; nine great grandchildren, Evan, Hadley, Elliot, Adalyn, Elijah, Aubree, Erica, Nora, and Jax; a sister, Janet Myers of Venedocia: a niece, Penny Clark, and a nephew, Kelly (Valerie) Parks.

Glen was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret “Peg” Beard.

Glen was a 1955 graduate of Hoaglin-Jackson High School and attended Grace Bible Church. He retired as plant manager for American Ready Mix then worked for several years at Alexander & Bebout. He enjoyed spending time with family and following his grandkids school and sporting events. There were special times with family at their summer cottage on the Auglaize River.

The public is welcome to a graveside service and interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 11, at Middle Creek Cemetery near Grover Hill with Pastor Lance Hostetler officiating.

Preferred memorials are to Grace Bible Church.

