Random Thoughts: Field of Dreams, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around the Field of Dreams game, Pete Rose, high school football predictions and Pigskin Pick’Em.

Field of Dreams

The second annual Field of Dreams game will take place this Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa.

Last year’s game was fun to watch and the concept in general is enjoyable. It’s a tradition that hopefully will continue for years to come.

Now, to this point, and some may consider it blasphemy – I didn’t care for the movie Field of Dreams. That’s not to say it’s a bad movie or anything of the sort but for whatever reason, I didn’t enjoy it like many others.

However, the game is a great idea, at least in my opinion.

Baseball movies

One of the best baseball movies, at least in my opinion? Eight Men Out. Well done and for the most part, pretty accurate.

Anyone else have suggestions?

Pete Rose

Pete Rose may have been one of the best baseball players of all time. Some may not necessarily agree but they’ll agree with the fact he had longevity.

We all know he’s serving a lifetime ban from the game for gambling, a subject that had divided some fans. He also been known as not exactly one of the most likeable guys around.

Sunday in Philadelphia didn’t exactly help him. It was meant to be a celebration of the 1980 World Series championship team but among other things, Rose cursed during a TV broadcast and made other crude remarks.

He’s not exactly helping his cause.

Preseason polls

High school football fans – check the Sports page in the coming days for the VW independent’s exclusive preseason predictions for the Western Buckeye League and Northwest Conference.

Information provided by WBL and NWC coaches will be used to make the predictions from top to bottom. Once the regular season ends, we’ll publish the actual final standings vs. the preseason predictions.

I’ll say this right now: I won’t be picking Columbus Grove to finish fifth in the NWC race like I did last year. That was a colossal blunder although the coaches and players had some fun with it and presented me with a signed 10-0 football after last season.

Pigskin Pick’Em

The clock is ticking on guest selectors for Pigskin Pick’Em.

A few more are needed if that part of the feature is going to move forward. It’s not for everyone – you have to pick with your mind, not your heart.

If you’d like to pick one week’s worth of WBL, NWC, GMC and MAC games, email your name to sports@thevwindependent.com by 5 p.m. Thursday, August 11.

The first Pigskin Pick’Em of the season will appear August 18.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevindependent.com.