United Way Day of Caring celebration set

VW independent staff/submitted information

As the United Way of Van Wert County celebrates its 100th year of service, the agency is also celebrating the 24th year of the now-renamed Vantage Day of Caring.

The event is set for September 30-October 1. Food barrels will be placed at many industries and businesses throughout town the secnd week of September. The public will be able to donate anytime until Friday, September 30 when the barrels are picked up. Sorting will then take place at Vantage Career Center. The goal for this year’s event is 100,000 items for 100 years. A collaboration will take place between local organizations and food will be disbursed between the Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and the Van Wert Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry.

The annual Red Cross blood drive will be held at Trinity Friends Church from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 30, with a goal of 131 units of blood. The drive is from 8 am to 6 pm. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org, use sponsor code “vwdoc”.

There will be a mobile food pantry distribution at Trinity Friends Church from 9-11 a.m. October 1. Food will be provided by West Ohio Food Bank and distributed by volunteers from Danfoss. Participants will be asked to show a valid photo I.D.

The United Way of Van Wert County will also have its annual “Stuff the Truck” event at Walmart and Chief Supermarket from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 17, and from 12-4 p.m. Sunday, September 18. The United Way will be collecting top-needed pantry items from customers at the entrance doors with assistance provided by local emergency responders and Vantage students. Some people will shop for these items and others will make cash donations which will be put on account for the pantries to purchase food at the West Ohio Food Bank.

If interested in volunteering, call the United Way office at 419.238.6689.