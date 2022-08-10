16 candidates vying for Van Wert County Jr. Fair royalty

Top row, left to right: Addie Sorgen, Alli Thatcher, Breanna Pohlman, Briann Scudder; Second row: Chloe Kroeger, Ella Davis, Ella Wilson, Elyssa Renner. Third row: Emma Wells, Katie Gamble, Olive Dumbrow, Tara Radabugh; Fourth row: David May, Jase Delgado, Korbyn Huse, Luke Hefflefinger. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

With the 2022 Van Wert County Fair quickly approaching, the Junior Fair Coronation Committee has announced this year’s candidates for King, Queen, Species, and Project Prince or Princess.

The coronation ceremony will kick off Celebration Sunday events held at the Marsh Foundation beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 21. Following coronation, Cloverbud Graduation, Style Review, and the 4-H awards ceremony will take place. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the hard work of the county 4-H and Jr. Fair youth. The fair itself is scheduled for August 30-September 5.

This year’s field of fair royalty contestants totals 16.

Addie Sorgen is the daughter of Phil and Jill Sorgen. She is a candidate for Queen or Beef Princess and is representing Crestview FFA and Farmtastic 4-H Club. She is entering her senior year at Crestview High School where she is involved in the FFA program. Outside of school, Addie is involved in the St. Mary’s Church Youth Group. During her time in Jr. Fair, she has taken beef, goat, and hogs to fair and was her FFA chapter’s vice president during the 2021-2022 school year.

Alli Thatcher, an eighth grader at Crestview Middle School, is the daughter of Shawn and Brenda Thatcher. She is a candidate for Sheep, Beef, or Dairy Princess and is representing the Ohio Challengers 4-H Club. At Crestview, Alli is involved on the softball and volleyball teams. Her Jr. Fair projects include sheep and beef breeding and dairy feeders.

Breanna Pohlman, the daughter of Zach and Kristina Pohlman, is a candidate for Swine Princess. An eighth grader at Delphos St. John’s, she is involved in Jr. High football and basketball cheerleading, softball, and marching band. Outside of school, Breanna helps with Vacation Bible School and serving breakfast at her church, as well as volunteering for the yearly pancake and sausage breakfast. Representing Venedocia Lads & Lassies, she has taken beef feeder calf, beef breeding, market hog, and market chicken projects to the fair and is the vice president of her 4-H Club.

Briann Scudder is the daughter of Aaron and Joy Flum and Kevin and Jill Scudder. She is a candidate for Swine Princess. Briann is a sophomore at Parkway High School where she is involved in FFA and the foreign language club. Outside of school, she is a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Representing Barnyard Buddies 4-H Club, she has taken market hog projects to the fair and has held the office of treasurer for her club.

Chloe Kroeger, the daughter of Dave and Shelly Kroeger, is a candidate for Queen. A senior at Delphos Jefferson High School, she is involved in golf, track, cheer, and is a Jefferson Volunteer. Outside of school, Chloe is an alter server and projector tech at Landeck St. John the Baptist Church and also helps with Vacation Bible School. She is representing Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H Club, where she has taken hog, goat, and cooking projects during her time in 4-H. Chloe has also held the offices of president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, recreation leader, and safety officer within her club.

Ella Davis, a candidate for Project Princess, is the daughter of Tom and Amber Davis. Entering her sophomore year at Lincolnview High School, she is involved in science club, choir, theater, cross country, track, and FFA. Outside of school, Ella is a member of the Junior Fair Board, York Commanders 4-H Club, and community theater. She also volunteers for Vacation Bible School at her church. Projects Ella has taken during her time at the fair include market goats, photography, self-determined, cake decorating, scrapbooking, and sports nutrition. She has held the office of secretary in her 4-H Club and reporter in the Lincolnview FFA chapter.

Ella Wilson is the daughter of Mark and Elizabeth Wilson. She is a candidate for Project Princess and is representing Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H Club. Ella is entering her junior year at Delphos St. John’s, where she is a member of the cross-country team, football cheer team, FBLA, FFA, Mission Society and is a Junior Optimist. Outside of school, she is a Mass greeter and served as the 2021 Canal Days Queen. During her time in 4-H, Ella has taken sewing, cooking, photography, and genealogy projects and has held the roles of community service officer, health officer, historian, reporter, safety officer, and treasurer within her club.

Elyssa Renner is the daughter of Dennis and Maria Renner. She is a candidate for Sheep Princess and is representing Hoaglin Farmers 4-H Club, where she serves as secretary. A freshman at Lincolnview High School, Elyssa is involved in cross country, cheer, and track. Outside of school, she attends St. Mary’s Catholic Assumption Church, served during the 8:30 a.m. Sunday mass, and volunteers at the 4-H Chicken BBQ and Farm Bureau stand. Her 4-H projects include market lambs, sheep breeding, and dairy feeders.

Emma Wells, the daughter of Cory and Bonnie Wells, is a candidate for Queen. A senior at Crestview High School, she is involved in FFA, FCCLA, is an elementary teacher aide, and a bookkeeper for Jr. High Volleyball. Outside of school, Emma is a volunteer for Van Wert United Way and Grandlake Volleyball. She is a junior counsel at Camp Cotubic and a member of the Junior Fair Board. Emma is representing Crestview FFA where she has held the office of reporter and secretary and is the 2022-2023 chapter president. She takes market and dairy goat projects to the fair.

Katie Gamble, the daughter of Greg and Keely Gamble, is a candidate for Queen. She is entering her senior year at Van Wert High School where she is involved in Beta Club, National Honor Society, Service Pack, Girls Soccer, Spanish Club, and choir. Outside of school, Katie is a member of Ohio City Community Church of God and youth group and is a member of the Junior Fair Board. Representing Van Wert 4-H Exchange Club, she has taken meat and fancy chicken, meat and fancy turkeys, alpacas, rabbits,

and food and nutrition projects to the fair and has held the offices of president and vice president within her 4-H club.

Olive Dumbrow is the daughter of Reuben and Trischa Dumbrow and is a candidate for Dairy Princess. She is entering her sophomore year at Crestview High School where she is involved in varsity soccer and track. Outside of school, Olive is an active member of her church youth group and places flags in the cemetery during Memorial Day weekend. She is representing Udder Dairy Club where she takes quick nreads and dairy projects and is the vice president.

Tara Radabugh is the daughter of Paul and Michelle Radabaugh and is Queen or Goat Princess candidate. She is entering her junior year at Delphos Jefferson High School where she is a member of the softball team. Outside of school, she is actively involved in Radabaugh Show Stock. Tara is representing Venedocia Lads & Lassies 4-H Club through which she takes market and breeding hogs and market and breeding goats to the fair. In her club, she has held the office of secretary, community service coordinator, and safety officer.

David May is the son of Dave and Pamela May, and is a candidate for King. He graduated from Lincolnview High School and is currently a freshman at the University of Findlay. During his time at Lincolnview, David was involved in Beta Club, Spanish Club, Spirit Squad, JV nowling, and a JH FCA Leader. At Findlay, he is involved in the Social Work Club. Outside of school, he is involved in Harvest Field Pentecostal Church of God and Firehouse Youth Group, is a PRN at the YWCA, is a mentor at the YWCA Summer Food Program, is a facilitator of The Council for Boys and Young Men, and 4-H Ambassadors. David is representing the Ohio City Blue Workers 4-H Club through which he has taken rabbits, chickens, cooking, leadership self-determined, gardening, and community leadership projects. He has also held the office of president and recreation leader and was the 2022 Runner-Up Junior Fair King.

Jase Delgado is the son of Jason and Cami Quirk and Derek and Alisha Meyer. He is a candidate for King and is a junior at Lincolnview High School where he is involved in the FFA chapter. Outside of school, Jase is a member of the Junior Fair Board and works for Van Wert Parks and Recreation. He takes market and breeding hogs to the fair.

Korbyn Huse is the son of Jared and Courtney Huse. He is a candidate for Beef Prince. As an eighth grader at Crestview Middle School, Korbyn is involved in pep band, concert band, and is an honor roll student. Outside of school, he is a member of New Horizon Community Church and youth group, Best Program Show Cattle with the Ohio Cattlemen Association, and volunteers as a audio visual tech with his church. Representing Barnyard Buddies 4-H Club, he has taken market and beef breeding, market chickens, life skills, and baking projects to the fair.

Luke Hefflefinger, the son of Michael and Kendra Hefflefinger, is a King candidate. He is a senior at Lincolnview where he participates in golf, basketball, track, National Honor Society, and FFA. Outside of school, he is a member of OCUM youth group and the Junior Fair Board. Representing Lincolnview FFA and Barnyard Buddies 4-H Club, Luke has taken dairy feeders, dairy steers, market hogs, performance steers, beef breeding, woodworking, fishing, careers in agriculture, model railroading, baking, and self-determined projects to the fair. Within his organizations, he has held the office of treasurer, president, and vice president.