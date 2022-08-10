3-day Lincoln Highway Sale coming up

VW independent staff

On the heels of last week’s 127 Yard Sale, the multi-state Lincoln Highway “Buy Way” Sale will take place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The annual three day sale will pass through Allen and Van Wert counties and continue on into Indiana. In Ohio alone, the route spans over 400 miles.

Motorists are urged to watch for slowed or parked cars along Lincoln Highway, while shoppers should be aware of their surroundings during the three day sale.