High-speed chase ends near state line

VW independent staff

TULLY TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending in connection with a Tuesday night high-speed chase along U.S. 30 in Van Wert County.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, from Marion, was first pursued by Allen County Sheriff’s deputies, who lost sight of him. He was spotted by a trooper on westbound U.S. 30 near Converse Roselm Road at approximately 10:40 p.m.

The driver fled again and deputies from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit before putting down “stop sticks” at U.S. 30 and Elm Sugar Road.

At least one tire was flattened by the stop sticks and the man was stopped at approximately 10:55 p.m. one mile from the Indiana line.

The man, who was driving a Jaguar, was arrested without further incident and was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Troopers noted the chase reached speeds of 125 miles per hour.