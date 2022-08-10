Van Wert SWCD holds annual meeting

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District held its 73rd annual meeting by co-hosting with the Van Wert Farm Bureau at the Ag Banquet at Life House Church in Van Wert.

A Soil and Water Conservation District election was held for two supervisor positions on the SWCD Board of Supervisors five member board. Craig Pohlman and Ryan Mohr were elected to serve a three-year term commencing January 1, 2023.

Jayden Black was the SWCD Scholarship recipient, and Adam Brothers was recognized by the SWCD and received the Conservation Farmer Award. This award is given to honor individuals for their conservation achievements.

Farm Bureau honored their scholarship recipient and presented Membership Ag Awards. The Van Wert Ag Hall of Fame Award was presented to George Ropp for his many agricultural accomplishments.

Van Wert County Foundation spoke about the ways they are helping in Van Wert County through scholarships and grant programs. Sarah Noggle was the guest speaker and addressed mental health issues that many farmers face.

Ag Credit provided centerpieces of flower arrangements that were given as door prizes. Sponsors for the evening were Van Wert County Foundation, Farm Bureau, and the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District.