Roy Lee Noggle

Roy Lee Noggle, 79, of Haviland, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Dupont Hospital after an extended battle with cancer.

Roy was born May 17, 1943, in Paulding to Mildred (Keys) and William Lee Noggle, who both preceded him in death.

Roy worked as a farmer, custom ditcher, and semi-truck owner-operator. He and his wife, Jo, loved being on the road. They had traveled to all the states except Hawaii and put over half a million miles on their motorcycle vacationing to different places. Roy also enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, and snowmobiling. He has been a member of the Payne Masonic Lodge for 50 years and was a part of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Above all, Roy loved his family and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Jo Ann, who recently celebrated 60 years of marriage this past June; children, David (Amy) Noggle and Cynthia (Kenneth) Trammell; siblings, Donna (Paul) Fishbaugh and Randy (Margie) Noggle; grandchildren, Courtney, Emily (Ryan), Karlee, and Levi; four great-grandchildren, and three nephews.

Viewing is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, August 14, at Dooley Funeral Home in Payne. Funeral services will beheld at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 15, with viewing one hour prior at the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest at Blue Creek Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: the Country Chapel Methodist Church, Haviland.

